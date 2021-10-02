Advertisement

Rallying for women’s rights, people in Watertown join national movement.

Members of the North Country hit the streets in Watertown to protest rights for women as dozens gathered at Watertown’s Planned Parenthood on Stone Street to take part in a Rally for Reproductive Rights.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Across the nation, people are marching for women’s rights. This has become an annual march in the United States, but has significant meaning this year as abortion laws are tightened in Texas.

In the Lone Star State, protestors were in Austin with signs and speeches, but were met with counter-protesters preaching pro-life ideologies.

In New York, Governor Hochul defended the woman’s right to choose at a rally in Albany.

Members of the North Country followed suit, hitting the streets in Watertown to protest rights for women as dozens gathered at Watertown’s Planned Parenthood on Stone Street to take part in a Rally for Reproductive Rights.

Many sported signs like ‘bans off my body’, ‘protect safe, legal abortion’, and ‘my body, my choice’.

“No one has the right to tell us what to do with our bodies, so to all the pro-life politicians, keep your hands and laws off our bodies,” said rally participant Heather Romanek.

This rally is one of many happening across the country on Saturday, as many women are outraged over the new abortion laws in Texas.

The law bans women from being able to get an abortion if the fetus is more than 6 weeks old, meaning women will have to travel out of state to get an abortion or carry the child full term against their will.

“There is a war on women, and there is a war on reproductive rights, and we need to win the war. We need as many as we can to join the fight,” said Rebecca Wehrle.

A fight they took to the streets of downtown, marching in unison and taking some time to protest in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Planned Parenthood of the North Country Representative Katie Ramus says the policies in Texas could be the start of similar bills being introduced in other states like New York.

“Stand up and speak out and let the government know that we will not be silenced and these attacks on reproductive rights will not be accepted,” said Ramus.

Ramus says Planned Parenthood is here for any women no matter the situation, urging those who may be looking for resources to reach out if they need to.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

