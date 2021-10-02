Advertisement

Terry A. Holmes, 74, of Edwards

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Terry A. Holmes, 74, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Salem VA Medical Center in Virginia.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 4th from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with pastor Martha Helmer officiating and burial with military honors in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.

Terry was born in Gouverneur on September 8, 1947, the son of Herbert and Violet (Dennis) Holmes.

He graduated from Gouverneur High School and served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1970, stationed in Vietnam in the Seabees.

Terry married Judy VanCor on February 15, 1975 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church.

Judy passed away on September 21, 2001.

Terry had worked at St. Joe Mineral Company in Balmat, worked as a carpenter, drove bus for Gouverneur Central School, and worked several years at White’s Lumber. He had been a member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting rocks and minerals, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Terry is survived by his son Anthony Holmes and his companion Desiree Black, his daughter Rachel Holmes, his grandchildren Alexander Kelley, Andrew Holmes, Nelson Holmes, Keisha Bellinger, Dee Bellinger, and Elon Bellinger, a brother Ricky Jones, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Judy, brothers Herbert Holmes and William Paul Jones, sister Lona Spearman, and his good friend Joan Shampine.

