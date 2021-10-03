Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBIs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother and son for their role in the January 6 capitol riot.

According to KTUU in Anchorage, The FBI first stormed a house in Homer, Alaska back in April. That’s where they found Marilyn Hueper and her husband.

The agents had a warrant and a picture of a woman that resembled Hueper.

They told her they were there looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, which was taken during the riot.

Hueper, said it was a case of mistaken identity.

The FBI found the correct suspects when they raided the home of Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael Rondon in Watertown about a month later.

They were arraigned in federal court in Syracuse Friday. They face seven charges for their roles in the capitol riot.

“I’m very glad to know that we all can recognize that the FBI has basically admitted that they were in the wrong place when they came to my home and handcuffed me, held me at gunpoint, and interrogated me, so that feels very good,” said Hueper.

