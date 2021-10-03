Advertisement

Decades of work on display at Sackets Harbor Quilt Show

A decade of hard work on display as one north country artist celebrated in Sackets Harbor this...
A decade of hard work on display as one north country artist celebrated in Sackets Harbor this weekend.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A decade of hard work on display as one north country artist celebrated in Sackets Harbor this weekend.

17 of Beth Burdick’s quilts adorned the walls of Hay Memorial Library, an exhibit part of the 21st annual Sackets Harbor Quilt Show.

The event is hosted by the library and Burdick’s display one of the main events.

The artist shared how she was able to cover the room in quilts.

“It helps to be a little bit crazy, to be very honest. You’re basically taking large pieces of fabric, cutting them into little pieces and joining them together again. But the fun comes from choosing the colors and the designs on the fabric, and then seeing how they work together,” said Burdick.

The Sackets Harbor Municipal Building housed another major stop., an exhibit from the Hoffman International Challenge.

Entries into that competition have been displayed in the Sackets Harbor show for eight years.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021
Watertown man, his mother, facing federal charges in Jan. 6th Capitol riot
Crash
Friday night Croghan rollover leads to DWI arrest
Sign on a Stewart's Shop in Watertown. Stewart's wants to build as new store on Washington...
Questions, concerns raised about new Stewart’s
Wastewater treatment plant
Wastewater tests warn of spike in COVID cases
Alexis Stevens, right, was a classmate of Treyanna Summerville. Summerville's mother was...
Classmate ‘beyond happy’ with indictment of Treyanna Summerville’s mother

Latest News

We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBIs
Pulling for United Way at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds
Late West Stockholm Fire Chief Robert White honored nationally this weekend
Saturday Sports: Red & Black punch ticket to the championship game