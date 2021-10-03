Decades of work on display at Sackets Harbor Quilt Show

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A decade of hard work on display as one north country artist celebrated in Sackets Harbor this weekend.

17 of Beth Burdick’s quilts adorned the walls of Hay Memorial Library, an exhibit part of the 21st annual Sackets Harbor Quilt Show.

The event is hosted by the library and Burdick’s display one of the main events.

The artist shared how she was able to cover the room in quilts.

“It helps to be a little bit crazy, to be very honest. You’re basically taking large pieces of fabric, cutting them into little pieces and joining them together again. But the fun comes from choosing the colors and the designs on the fabric, and then seeing how they work together,” said Burdick.

The Sackets Harbor Municipal Building housed another major stop., an exhibit from the Hoffman International Challenge.

Entries into that competition have been displayed in the Sackets Harbor show for eight years.

