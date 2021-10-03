Douglas P. Gracey, 69, of Dexter

Douglas P. Gracey, 69, of 403 E. Grove St., Dexter, NY, passed away October 1, 2021 at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Douglas P. Gracey, 69, of 403 E. Grove St., Dexter, NY, passed away October 1, 2021 at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born on September 26, 1952 in Watertown, NY, son of George F. and Marie P. (Patterson) Gracey. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1971.

Doug started out working at Mercy Hospital as a maintenance man and Halley Electric’s in Watertown in the service department. During that time, he started a lifelong career as a truck driver, driving trucks for his brother Lawrence “LG” Gracey. He later owned and operated Gracey Bulk Milk and Trucking Co., in Dexter, from 1981 until 1996. During this time, he also was affiliated with Pala Wood hauling for them for many years working alongside his cousin Pat Patterson. He then worked for Gilco Trucking Co. and finally drove trucks for Walmart, retiring in 2020.

He married Judy L. Chase of Glen Park. The couple, along with their three children, resided in Dexter. Judy, since her retirement, currently works at Diane’s Coffee Shop.

Doug was a member and Past Assistant Chief in the Dexter Fire Department and former member of the Dexter Ambulance Squad. He enjoyed snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle. He was a past member of the Thunderbirds motorcycle club and the Brownville Rod and Gun Club. Doug also was known to plow many a neighbor’s driveway in the winter months and enjoyed helping his community.

Among his survivors are his wife Judy L. Gracey, Dexter; a daughter and son-in-law, Tanya M. Gracey and Terry W. Dake, Philadelphia; his son, Christopher A. Gracey, Dexter; three grandsons, Tyler John, Logan Dake, and Hunter Dake; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Anna Huot, Ogdensburg, Dorothy (John) Lehr, Brownville, Mary Tinney, Canandaigua; brother and sister-in-law, James (Linda) Gracey, Brownville; several nieces and nephews and his favorite child and fur baby, Bailey.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a son, Nathan R. Gracey in 2005, his brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence (Gloria) Gracey, a brother-in-law, Raymond Huot; and a sister, Catherine “Kate” Grant.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6th at the Johnson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7th at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank his respiratory therapists Todd and Colleen Cramer and Shannon Strough (the “A-Team”) at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse, for their kindness and care provided during such a difficult time. A special “Thank You” to Shannon Strough. We cannot express enough gratitude for your love, kindness, and dedication to Doug.

The family would like to also thank all of those who have sent messages of support, prayers, and condolences.

Donations may be made in honor of Douglas Gracey to the Dexter Fire Department for “The Last Station” or to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org/

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

