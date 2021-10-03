Martin A. Perry, 65, of Cranberry Lake

Martin A. Perry, age 65, of Cranberry Lake, NY passed away on October 2, 2021 at home under the care of his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Martin A. Perry, age 65, of Cranberry Lake, NY passed away on October 2, 2021 at home under the care of his family.

Martin was born on April 4, 1956 in West Chester, PA to the late Dennis and Marion (LaRocque) Perry. He graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1974 and then entered into the United States Navy, where he served until his honorable discharge in 1978.

On November 1, 2014, he married his high school sweetheart, Patti M. Woods at the Harrisville Christian Church. Through the years, Marty worked for several construction, logging companies and saw mills. He also had owned and operated Marty’s Coverall, where he sold flooring and installation and he also upholstered furniture.

Marty was a member of the Cranberry Lake Fire Department for over 18 years. He was also a member of the Harrisville Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing, reading and motorcycling, but also had a love for playing bass guitar and listening to music.

Surviving is his wife, Patti; three step sons, Corey and Kate Coleman of Atlanta, GA, Sean Coleman of Cranberry Lake, NY and Trevor and Chelsey Coleman; a grandson, Grant Coleman; a granddaughter, Nora Grace Coleman, all of Louisville, KY; a brother, Dennis and Linda Perry Jr. of Sydney, NY and three sisters, Gail Ring and Donna Gooder both of Constable, NY and Nancy Shinn and her partner, Dennis Merritt, of Shelburne Falls, Mass, and his best friend (brother), Jim Dellorfano of Terryville, CT.

Marty is predeceased by his parents and a sister Janice Hadley.

There will be a memorial service for Marty at the Harrisville Christian Church on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Cranberry Lake Fire Hall from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Marty’s memory to the ALS Association at https://donate.als.org.

