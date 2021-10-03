Saturday Sports: Red & Black punch ticket to the championship game

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Red and Black and the smash meeting for a spot in the league championship game next Saturday.

In the 1st quarter, Keenan Randall takes the handoff and rambles 41 yards, setting up the first Red and Black score. Kalon Jeter connects with Chris Furr for a 21 yard touchdown pass play. The extra point by Eric Byler is good as the Red and Black go on top 7-0.

Watertown gives 2 points back on a mishandled punt attempt, the Red and Black lead cut to 7-2.

The Red and Black defense takes over as Connor Brown tackles the receiver for a loss.

Derrek Dalton then makes the tackle on the receiver, it was a big hit by number 11.

In the 2nd quarter, three Red and Black defenders separate the receiver from the ball on this play.

How about Charlie Hogg stopping the Syracuse running back for a loss? And Joshua Lear comes up with the sack of the quarterback.

Late in the 2nd quarter, Kalon Jeter takes it in from a yard out. The pat is good. and the score was 14-2 Red and Black at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Jeter takes it in from 5 yards out with Byler adding the extra point: 21-2 Red and Black.

Now late in the 4th quarter, Keenan Randall adds a touchdown. Red and Black earns a spot in the championship game by beating Syracuse 28-8.

”You know, the defense is always flying around out here. You know, it’s a blast playing with these guys. We got a bunch of athletes out here always trying to make plays. The offense stepped up huge tonight. You know what I mean? Our skill positions, you couldn’t ask for anything better and we’re on to this championship,” said linebacker Derrek Dalton.

”Both sides of the ball. Special teams again. All came together tonight, played very well. We put the points on the board. Championship next week,” said Coach George Ashcraft.

It was a busy Saturday on the area high school gridiron with a couple of big games on the slate.

We begin at Watertown High School, where the Cyclones hosted the Gouverneur Wildcats in a meeting of 2 unbeatens in Northern Athletic Conference play.

The Wildcats take the opening kickoff and march downfield, but their drive is stopped when Holden Stowell fumbles and the Cyclones’ Jamir Pauling recovers.

The Cyclones capitalize when quarterback Joel Davis takes it in from a yard out on the keeper: 6-0 Cyclones.

The Wildcats answer on their next series when Stowell takes it in on the keeper: 8-6 Gouverneur.

Same score late in the 2nd, when Noel LaPierre takes the reverse and goes in from 14 yards out: 16-6 Wildcats at the half. Gouverneur goes on to win 36-18.

In Section 3 Football from Dexter, General Brown hosted Little Falls.

The Lions honored former Coach Steve Fisher, who passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer.

In the 1st quarter, the Lions defense came up big as Armondo Orcesi comes up with the sack.

The Lions get on the board first when Nick Rogers plows his way in from a couple of yards out: 7-0 General Brown.

Little Falls answers when Richard Smith hits Brayton Langdon with the 20 yard touchdown: 8-7 Little Falls.

Back come the Lions as Gabe Malcolm takes the pitch and goes 21 yards for the touchdown: 15-8 General Brown. General Brown goes on to take the win 41-20.

On the ice, Clarkson met St. Lawrence in an exhibition game at Cheel arena with fans back in the stands.

It was Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist with the save.

It was a hard hitting game as Matthieu Gosselin gets belted on the attack.

With the score 1-0 Saints, Justin Paul takes the lead pass and scores: 2-0.

Anthony Callin looks to get Clarkson on the board, but the goal is waved off with the goalie taken out in the crease.

Paul adds an empty netter in the 3rd period as St. Lawrence goes on to blank Clarkson 3-0.

In Girls’ Frontier League Soccer action from IHC, the Lady Cavaliers hosted the South Jeff Lady Spartans.

In the 2nd half, the Lady Cavaliers were up 3-1 when Jenna Netto goes far corner for the tally, increasing the IHC lead to 4-1. Katharina Probst added 2 goals for IHC. IHC beat South Jeff 5-2.

In women’s college soccer action from Hantz Field in Potsdam, Clarkson hosted RIT.

In the 2nd half, Clarkson was down 1-0 when Alexis Billings scores off the corner kick, tying the game at 1. The game finished with a 1 all tie in overtime.

Saturday Sports Scores

Pro Football

Red & Black 28, Syracuse 8

NAC Football

Gouverneur 36, Watertown 18

Section 3 Football

General Brown 41, Little Falls 20

Men’s Hockey

St. Lawrence 3, Clarkson 0

Girls’ HS Soccer

IHC 5, South Jeff 2

Massena 2, Indian River 1

Harrisville 2, LaFargeville 2

Colton Pierrepont 2, Hammond 0

Madrid Waddington 3, Hermon DeKalb 1

St. Lawrence C. 2, Potsdam 0

Lowville 1, Watertown 0

Boys’ HS Soccer

Madrid Waddington 7, St. Lawrence C. 0

Morristown 2, Thousand Islands 0

Chazy 2, OFA 1

Edwards Knox 0, Colton Pierrepont 0

Hermon DeKalb 4, Sackets Harbor 3

Girls’ HS Swimming

AuSable Valley 102, Potsdam 68

Women’s Soccer

Clarkson 1, RIT 1

SUNY Canton 3, Johnson VT 0

SUNY Potsdam 1, SUNY Oneonta 0

Ithaca 1, St. Lawrence 0

Mohawk Valley C.C. 12, J.C.C. 0

Men’s Soccer

RIT 2, Clarkson 0

SUNY Oneonta 6, SUNY Potsdam 0

Ithaca 2, St. Lawrence 0

SUNY Canton 2, Johnson VT 1

Mohawk Valley C.C. 4, J.C.C. 0

Women’s Hockey

St. Lawrence 2, Syracuse 2

College Volleyball

SUNY Cobleskill 3, SUNY Canton 0

SUNY Fredonia 3, SUNY Potsdam 1

Clarkson 3, Endicott 2

