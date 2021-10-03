Advertisement

Scott W. Brigham, 53, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Scott W. Brigham, 53, passed away on Thursday, September 30 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, after succumbing to complications related to COVID.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott W. Brigham, 53, passed away on Thursday, September 30 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, after succumbing to complications related to COVID. Calling hours are from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc., 7676 North State Street, Lowville. A ceremony of full military honors will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park immediately following. The family asks that you follow COVID guidelines, wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated, please don’t attend if you’re symptomatic and practice social distancing.

Scott was born on May 1, 1968 at The House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown NY, a son of William H. and Patricia A. (Prue) Brigham. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1987. He entered the United States Army, Airborne in 1987 and was honorably discharged in 1995 as a SPC E4. He later worked as a CNA for Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY. He worked for Fibermark/Neenah as a coating machine operator from 2003 until the time of his death. He was a member of the Lowville American Legion, Post 162 and the United Steelworkers Union, local 1988.

Scott is survived by his mother Patricia A. Brigham and his loving siblings Vickie L. (Leon), Christine R. and Timothy S., all of Lowville, NY. He is also survived by his children Casey S. Brigham, Ketchikan, AK; Jennifer L. Brigham Anchorage, AK, Daven J. Brigham, Carthage, NY, Kearstin J. (Jonathan) Rodriguez, Carthage, NY, Joshua Brigham of Beaver Falls, NY and Justin Brigham of Lowville, NY, a grandson Kaedyn W. Brigham of Anchorage, AK, his paternal Uncle Adleor (Colleen) Brigham of Eagle Bay, NY, paternal Aunt Cherie Brigham of Lowville, NY, several cousins, nieces, nephews, his fiancée Shay Park-Richards, and her children Kurtis H. (Daina) Dicob and Kane T. Richards.

Scott was predeceased by his father William H. Brigham Jr., his paternal grandparents William H. Brigham, Sr. and Leona L. (Ortlieb) Brigham, his maternal grandparents Lester W. and Evangeline (Trombley) Prue, paternal Uncle Leroy A. (Butch) Brigham, and maternal Aunt Pamela (Prue) Hyatt.

Anyone who knew Scott would tell you how quick witted he was and how much he loved to pick on and tease others. He was ferociously loyal to those he loved. Scott was also dedicated to his work family at Neenah. He enjoyed watching movies, was an outdoorsman, enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, spending time with friends at the American Legion and visiting Turning Stone. He and Shay intended to marry on October 30, 2021 in Niagara Falls. They planned an elopement to surprise their friends and family. Two previous marriages ended in divorce.

Contributions may be made in Scott’s memory to the Lowville American Legion, Post 162, 5383 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

