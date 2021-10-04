Advertisement

After We Fell

Monday, October 4th at 7:00 pm
Monday, October 4 at 7:oo pm
Monday, October 4 at 7:oo pm(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Tessa and Hardin have endured so much during their relationship, but now they face some of the biggest changes and challenges of their lives. Tessa graduates from college and prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job at Vance Publishing. Though she begs Hardin to come with her, he resists and offers an alternative: to move to London, where they can build a future together.

Meanwhile, Tessa’s father returns after a nine-year absence. Though he longs to reestablish a connection with his daughter, he winds up bonding more with Hardin, who shares a love for Tessa, and a strong drink. Tessa and Hardin each turn to their friend Landon for advice before he sets off for New York. Kimberly and Christian welcome Tessa into their home, and some surprising news sends Hardin back to England for a visit, with Tessa close behind.

Despite their disagreements and the unexpected twists thrown their way, the passion between Tessa and Hardin burns hotter than ever. Tessa has never felt so intensely about another person, but she’s exhausted by the never-ending cycle of jealousy, anger, and forgiveness. Tessa and Hardin desire a life together, but they must decide what they’re willing to sacrifice and what it means to truly love someone. Whatever path they choose, it’s clear that things will never be the same.

Directed by Castille Landon and based on the best-selling book by Anna Todd, After We Fell marks the third film in the series starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The first film in the franchise, After, debuted at No. 1 at the box office in 17 international territories and grossed more than $70 million worldwide.

A Fathom event at Regal Cinema, at Salmon Run Mall

