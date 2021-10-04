Arthur V Sboro, 69, formerly of Watertown

Arthur V Sboro, 69, of Estero, FL and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 3rd at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

ESTERO, Florida (WWNY) - Arthur V Sboro, 69, of Estero, FL and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 3rd at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL surrounded by family. He was born on November 2nd, 1951 to Arthur A and Johanna (Cavallario) Sboro. He graduated high school in 1969 from Immaculate Heart Academy and from Villanova University in 1973 with a Bachelor’s in Finance.

He is survived by his wife, Heather; his children, Monica Sboro, Melissa (Dustin) Gentile, Erika (Jake) Raymond, Artie (Courtney) Sboro, and Maria Sboro (Zach Gullo); his grandchildren Jake, Lucas, Jack, and Giada; his siblings Cynthia Beattie and Steven (Liz) Sboro; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Ellen Griffin Sboro, his father Arthur, his mother Johanna, a grandson Markus Gentile, and his brothers-in-law Bruce Beattie and Michael Griffin.

He married Ellen Griffin on September 8th, 1973 at Holy Family Church. Ellen passed away on February 5th, 2000. He married Heather Winn on August 16th, 2003 in Lake Placid.

Art was raised in the family restaurant business, working at Art’s Jug Restaurant alongside his parents, brother, and sister throughout high school and college. He started his banking career with Marine Midland Bank in Copenhagen in 1974 as the Branch Manager, then Assistant Vice President, and finally Vice President at Key Bank. He returned to the family business in the mid-1980′s operating Arts Jug on Huntington Street. He and his brother opened Sboro’s Restaurant on Coffeen Street in the early 1990′s and he continued operating Sboro’s for twenty five years until his retirement in 2015.

As a member of the Watertown Elks Club, Watertown Golf Club, Italian American Club, Rotary, and AUSA, he was always involved in the community. The Relay for Life organization was especially important to him and he was a sponsor for over twenty years. He and his children always made sure to light a candle for their mother, his first wife. He was an avid golfer and loved his retirement life in Florida. His greatest joy and source of great pride, however, were his kids and grandchildren.

The funeral mass will be at 11am on Friday, October 8th at Holy Family Church, Winthrop St, Watertown Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project or to a charity of your choice.

