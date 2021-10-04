Betty L. Madore, 95, of Carthage

Betty L. Madore, 95, formerly of county route 47, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday morning, October 3, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, New York. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Betty L. Madore, 95, formerly of county route 47, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday morning, October 3, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, New York.

Betty was born on November 28, 1925 in Dexter, New York, daughter of the late Hugh A. and Nina (LaBell) Mentry. She attended school in Dexter. She was primarily a homemaker.

On September 1, 1945 she married Normand A. Madore Sr., in Dexter, NY. Mr. Madore died on February 6, 1975.

Survivors include her children Normand A. Madore Jr., Carthage; Sharon DeLiquori, Watertown; and Nina Douglas & her companion Tommy Holland, Carthage; a sister, Pauline Nicolas, Florida; and she is also survived by 6-grandchildren and 9-great-grandchildren and 1-great-great grandchild and several special nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Normand, a companion Richard Jacobson and a daughter-in-law Kathy A. Madore in 2020 and many siblings.

She was a life member of the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789 and the VFW Dionne Rumble Post #7227 in Carthage.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4-6 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Chapel of the funeral home with The Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating.

Burial will be held privately in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

Memorial donations can be made to: American Cancer Society or Shots for Dot (Carthage American Legion).

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

