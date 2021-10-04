Brighton Beat - Jazz Ensemble - Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Brighton Beat’s influences range from Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, to modern cutting-edge NYC Jazz with a heavy helping of classic New Orleans brass band Funk. Performing up and down the East coast since 2010, the band has developed a style of performance that uniquely engages the audience and is fun for the whole family. Positive, uplifting, danceable music is a trademark of The Brighton Beat sound. Instrumental songs that feature room for the horn section to improvise anchor the band’s set, but the show often includes guest vocalists, audience participation, group sing-a-longs and even the occasional circus act. Currently performing in support of their critically acclaimed live release; “Live At The Clayton Opera House” available worldwide,

The Brighton Beat have had the honor to perform with many incredible artists such as Femi Kuti, Roy Hargrove, Mike Stern and The Soul Rebels just to name a few. Numerous live engagements have received great acclaim in their hometown of NYC at The Brooklyn Bowl, The Blue Note, Joe’s Pub, Rockwood Music Hall, Club Bona-Fide and many more. The band has been ecstatic to build a strong following and community up and down the East Coast. In addition to numerous high-profile festival performances, they have had the privilege to be a featured headliner at The Burlington Discover Jazz Fest, The Albany Jazz Fest and The Peekskill Jazz and Blues Fest. For 5 years running, The Brighton Beat has not only performed, but also helped to curate The Clayton Jazz Fest, where they have also created and developed their flagship education program; Jazz In The Classroom. Faculty of Berklee, New England Conservatory, NYU, Broadway pit musicians, top call session players, and world touring musicians all call The Brighton Beat their own, their home and heart.

The fruit of their lifelong passion for music, art, and entertainment is presented each night on stage for all to experience and be inspired by. This passion, honesty and positive music is deeply necessary in our current cultural climate. This family truly believes in the power of music, and all it can bring.

Clayton Opera House website more information and tickets

