COVID kills two more in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another two people in St. Lawrence County have lost their lives to COVID-19.

St. Lawrence County Public Health statistics for the weekend and Monday show two more deaths - the county’s total is now 122 - and another 133 cases.

There are 412 active cases in the county now - that’s an improvement from Friday when the number was 455 - and a total of 10,863 cases in St. Lawrence County since the pandemic began last March.

Hospitalizations are up by three, to 18.

