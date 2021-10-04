COVID kills two more in St. Lawrence County
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another two people in St. Lawrence County have lost their lives to COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County Public Health statistics for the weekend and Monday show two more deaths - the county’s total is now 122 - and another 133 cases.
There are 412 active cases in the county now - that’s an improvement from Friday when the number was 455 - and a total of 10,863 cases in St. Lawrence County since the pandemic began last March.
Hospitalizations are up by three, to 18.
