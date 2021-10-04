Advertisement

Denise M. Aznoe, 69, of Redwood

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Denise M. Aznoe, 69, passed away at Carthage Center, Carthage, NY, on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Denise was born in Alexandria Bay on March 29, 1952, the daughter of Prosper and Cecile Charlebois. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School and BOCES of Jefferson County, earning a Certification in Cosmetology. She married Douglas Aznoe on May 6, 1973 in Redwood, NY.

Denise worked for many years as a cashier for Kinney Drugs, Alexandria Bay. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing board games.

Denise is survived by her husband, Douglas, Redwood; sons, Richard (Heather) Aznoe, Redwood, and Paul Aznoe, Redwood; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Bernadette (James) Sherman, Norwood, NY, Lillian (Willard) Farr, Black River, NY, Dr. Andre (Helen) Charlebois, Watertown, NY, John (Nancy) Charlebois, Watertown, NY, Alfred Charlebois, Rossie, NY, and Ann Marie (Peter) Remington, Redwood. She is predeceased by her sister, Diane Charlebois.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

A graveside service will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Redwood.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

