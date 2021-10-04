Frank A. “Skip” Abrunzo, 71, of Waddington

Frank A. “Skip” Abrunzo, 71, of 65 Brookview Drive, Waddington, passed away on Saturday morning, October 2, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Frank A. “Skip” Abrunzo, 71, of 65 Brookview Drive, Waddington, passed away on Saturday morning, October 2, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg.

Frank was born on September 19, 1950 in Syracuse, New York, the son of the late Frank and Thelma (Rocque) Abrunzo. He attended school in Syracuse and later graduated from Massena High School. Frank served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged after four years. He married Ginger Rogers on December 11, 1976 in Massena. Frank worked as a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic at Alcoa and retired after 34 years. He was a past member of the American Legion Post #79, AMVETS Post #4 and Massena Rescue Squad. Frank enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River, outdoor activities and spending time in the garage, working in the shop.

Frank is survived by his wife, Ginger of Waddington; two sons, Michael Abrunzo and companion Misty Lazare of Massena, Matthew (Brittney) Abrunzo of TN; grandson, Westley Abrunzo; a brother, Robert Frenyea of Cortland; two sisters, Nita (Ron) Hollis of FL and Judith Coffey of Cicero and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 11:00 – 1:00 and 4:00 – 6:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A funeral service will take place on Saturday October 9, 2021 at Donaldson Funeral Home at 10:00 am with Reverend Monsignor Robert H. Aucoin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waddington.

At the family’s request, all those in attendance are required to wear a facial covering. Memorial contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Massena American Legion.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

