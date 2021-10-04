Gilbert Jones, 91, formerly of Potsdam

Gilbert Jones, 91, passed away quietly on Wednesday, September 23rd in Daytona, Florida under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

DAYTONA, Florida (WWNY) - Gilbert Jones, 91, passed away quietly on Wednesday, September 23rd in Daytona, Florida under the care of Hospice. As with every hurdle Gil encountered, he faced his cancer with fierce tenacity, but this was one fight he couldn’t win.

Surviving Gil is his wife, Mary Jones and beloved and longtime friend, Margaret “Midge” Enslow, as well as nieces and nephews. Also remaining is Gil’s lifelong friend, Jack Lawrence, who noted that Gil’s motto was to “live life to its fullest” – and he did.

Gil was born on January 14, 1930, to Margaret (Brouse) and Henry Jones. Gil attended Potsdam area schools. After graduation he joined the Air Force, where he trained as a pilot.

After returning from his service to his hometown of Potsdam, New York, Gil attended SUNY Potsdam graduating in 1954.

Gil was an incredibly successful businessman. He could wheel and deal with a fervor unmatched and was successful in several business ventures throughout the North Country, many of which continue to thrive today.

Gil’s interest in bobsledding led to a membership on the Olympic Winter Games Committee. He served as Coach for the 1972 USA Olympic Bobsled Team in Sapporo/Japan. He further served as Team Manager for the 1988 USA Olympic Bobsled Team in Calgary/Canada.

Boating was his passion and Gil’s Chris Craft “CJ” and he made many a trip up and down the Intracoastal Waterway. Another well-known passion of Gil Jones’ was his innate ability to locate just the right button to push to get a rise out of just about anyone…friend or foe. Were this an Olympic event, he would have most certainly held the gold.

Services are to be announced and remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

In the meantime, friends are invited to raise a glass in remembrance. Those inclined may donate in Gil’s name to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave Potsdam, NY 13676. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.