James Donald Locke, 87, of Lake Placid and Brasher Falls

LAKE PLACID, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James Donald Locke, 87, of Lake Placid/Brasher Falls passed away on Friday October 1, 2021, at the Adirondack Medical Center comforted by the love and support of his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Don was born in Brasher Falls on August 27, 1934, to the late Stanley B. Locke and Anna Crowley. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central School in 1951 continued his education at Potsdam State and completed his training to become a radiologist technician in Saranac Lake.

He proudly served his country in the US Army, earning an honorable discharge in 1956.

For over 30 years he worked as a radiologist technician at the Potsdam hospital and then eventually retired from Crouse Irving Memorial Hospital in Syracuse. After retirement Don spent much of his time assisting in landscaping and operations of the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Winthrop.

Don was a passionate sports enthusiast who dedicated his time to serving on numerous hockey boards across the North Country and Central New York. He loved the Boston Red Sox and was an avid Syracuse University sports fan. Above all, he enjoyed traveling the northeast to the west coast to watch his children, grandchildren, nieces and great-grandchildren ski racing, play their sports on soccer, rugby, lacrosse, football and baseball fields, as well as on ice rinks, inside gymnasiums and golf courses.

He is survived by his children, Sheila Preston and her husband Brad of Lake Placid, Maryellen Decker and her husband Bill of Saranac Lake, Kelly Locke and his wife Colleen of Lake Placid, and Steven Locke and his wife Liz of Barstow, CA.

His grandchildren, Christopher (Nikita) Fadden, Jeremy (Alissa) Fadden, Colin Fadden, Kelsey (Jeff) Nemec, Jillian Locke, Sheila Decker, Cecily Decker, Rylee Preston, Steven (Nicole) Locke Jr., Kevin Locke, and Reyna Locke.

His great-grandchildren, Torin and Teagan Fadden, Jack Nemec, Collyns and Amelia Locke and a brother Mickey Locke and his wife Cathy of Brasher Falls and nieces Marianna and Amanda Locke and Claire Bartholomew.

Don’s Great-granddaughter Evvie Grace Nemec predeceased him as well as his sister Constance Bartholomew and her husband Herbert.

Visitation will be held Friday October 8th, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Knapps Station Community Church, located at 3035 County Route 47 Norwood, NY 13668.

Don’s funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM upon the conclusion of visitation. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

For those wishing to express an act of kindness, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Don’s honor to the VA (Veterans Administration), Tri-town Community Center and the Lake Placid Volunteer Ambulance Service. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com

