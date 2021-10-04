In Jefferson County, most COVID hospitalizations unvaccinated

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This probably won’t shock you, but we now have statistical proof locally to back up what doctors everywhere have been saying.

If you’re unvaccinated, you tend to get a lot sicker with COVID-19.

Jefferson County Public Health Service on Monday released the first in what it promises will be an ongoing series of “Monthly index” reports, with COVID statistics for the county.

These numbers are in addition to the reports Jefferson County issues each weekday on the number of new COVID infections and deaths.

The inaugural report shows that in the month of September, about 70 percent of the people discharged from the hospital after contracting COVID were unvaccinated.

The actual numbers were - 39 of 55 people discharged were not vaccinated.

Medical experts have long said that vaccination reduces your likelihood of getting COVID, and more importantly, drastically reduces the bad effects of COVID - even if you get it, a vaccinated person tends to not get anywhere near as sick, does not need to go to the hospital.

Looked at another way, close to half the people discharged from the hospital after a bout of COVID were between 40 and 60. People between 60 and 80 were the second biggest group, people from birth to 40 the third biggest group, and the smallest is people in their 80s and 90s.

More bad news: the county’s “Community Transmission Level” continues to be high.

Some good news: of people eligible to get vaccinated, just over 72 percent of the people in Jefferson County are fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have had at least one shot.

