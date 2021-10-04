Kevin Drew Goutremout, 60, formerly of Limerick, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Watertown on September 30, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Drew Goutremout, 60, formerly of Limerick, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Watertown on September 30, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.

Kevin was born in Watertown, NY on December 30, 1960 to Harvey and Mildred Davis-Goutremout.

Kevin was employed at Longways Truck Shop for many years, eventually retiring.

He enjoyed working at carnivals all across the state and attending any carnival or fair he could make it to.

Kevin was a former member of The Dexter Fire Department.

Kevin is survived by his brothers; Dale Goutremout, Three Mile Bay, Randy (Connie) Goutremout, Lorraine, George Goutremout, Watertown, and Keith (Kelly) Goutremout, Chaumont; a sister-in-law, Shirley Goutremout and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Mildred Goutremout; a brother, Charles Goutremout and a sister, Barbara Baker.

A celebration of life will be held on October 9, 2021 at 12pm at Keith’s home 8463 County Route 125, Chaumont, NY, 13622. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

