Advertisement

Kevin Drew Goutremout, 60, formerly of Limerick

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kevin Drew Goutremout, 60, formerly of Limerick, passed away unexpectedly at his home in...
Kevin Drew Goutremout, 60, formerly of Limerick, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Watertown on September 30, 2021.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Drew Goutremout, 60, formerly of Limerick, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Watertown on September 30, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.

Kevin was born in Watertown, NY on December 30, 1960 to Harvey and Mildred Davis-Goutremout.

Kevin was employed at Longways Truck Shop for many years, eventually retiring.

He enjoyed working at carnivals all across the state and attending any carnival or fair he could make it to.

Kevin was a former member of The Dexter Fire Department.

Kevin is survived by his brothers; Dale Goutremout, Three Mile Bay, Randy (Connie) Goutremout, Lorraine, George Goutremout, Watertown, and Keith (Kelly) Goutremout, Chaumont; a sister-in-law, Shirley Goutremout and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Mildred Goutremout; a brother, Charles Goutremout and a sister, Barbara Baker.

A celebration of life will be held on October 9, 2021 at 12pm at Keith’s home 8463 County Route 125, Chaumont, NY, 13622. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Arthur V Sboro, 69, of Estero, FL and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 3rd at...
Arthur V Sboro, 69, formerly of Watertown
BOCES students from Northwest Tech build a home. The home will take the place of a house in...
In Ogdensburg, building better
Candles
William M. “Mike” Rice, 71, of Adams
Gloria I. Knapp, 72, of Watertown, died Sunday October 3, 2021 at home where she had been under...
Gloria I. Knapp, 72, of Watertown
Denise M. Aznoe, 69, passed away at Carthage Center, Carthage, NY, on Thursday, September 30,...
Denise M. Aznoe, 69, of Redwood

Obituaries

Sophie Elizabeth (Betty) Lawrence, 84, of 1201 Jewell Dr., Watertown, NY, passed away on...
Sophie Elizabeth (Betty) Lawrence, 84, of Watertown
Mr. James Donald Locke, 87, of Lake Placid/Brasher Falls passed away on Friday October 1, 2021,...
James Donald Locke, 87, of Lake Placid and Brasher Falls
Frank A. “Skip” Abrunzo, 71, of 65 Brookview Drive, Waddington, passed away on Saturday...
Frank A. “Skip” Abrunzo, 71, of Waddington
Betty L. Madore, 95, formerly of county route 47, passed away peacefully with her family by her...
Betty L. Madore, 95, of Carthage
Gilbert Jones, 91, passed away quietly on Wednesday, September 23rd in Daytona, Florida under...
Gilbert Jones, 91, formerly of Potsdam