Lyme: let voters decide on pot

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - The Lyme town board will let residents decide whether marijuana can be sold within the town’s borders.

About a month ago, the town board opted out of the state’s new law, which legalizes the sale and cultivation of pot. But there will be a proposition on the ballot in November, where residents can vote for or against marijuana.

“Well it’s a pretty big issue I think. We’re not really sure where our people stand on it, whether they’re for the cannabis sales in the town or not,” said Scott Aubertine, Town Supervisor.

Aubertine says the town board can reverse course if the public votes for legalizing it on election day. They have until the end of the year to do that.

Several north country communities have chosen to forbid marijuana sales within their borders.

The vote comes as New York steps up the pace of legalization. The state’s “Cannabis Control Board,” which will oversee the rollout of legal marijuana in New York, meets for the first time Wednesday.

