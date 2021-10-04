A mild first week of fall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first full week of fall and it’s going to be a mild one.

High temperatures will range from the mid-60s to the low 70s. Lows will be in the 50s.

For Monday, it will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of hit-or-miss showers in Jefferson and Lewis counties. Much of the rain will be in the morning but we can’t rule out a splash in the afternoon. Downpours could be heavy.

There’s only a 20 percent chance of rain in St. Lawrence County.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 68.

It will be partly sunny on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 60s on Friday and Saturday. There’s a small chance of rain on Friday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 70s.

