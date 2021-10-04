Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a 6-year-old boy’s death from COVID-19, his mother is remembering him as a loving little boy who lived life to the fullest. She hopes others will help keep his memory alive.

Sharon Huff, the mother of 6-year-old Ethan Govan, says she will never forget her son’s smile. The first grader lost his battle with COVID-19 on Sept. 19, WBTV reports.

“He loved to have fun. He didn’t let anything stop him or slow him down. He was just all around a very loving and sweet boy,” Huff said. “He loved music, he loved to wrestle, he loved school, he loved superheroes.”

Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health officials say there is information indicating that underlying conditions were a factor in his death. (GOVAN FAMILY)

The principal at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was the school Ethan attended, sent a letter to parents, letting them know a student lost his life.

Ethan’s mother hopes his classmates will help to keep his precious memory alive.

“Just remember how much fun and how much he enjoyed life and let it live through them,” Huff said.

School staff is working with the elementary school children and parents to provide emotional support, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

County data shows there have been two pediatric deaths from the virus reported this year. The first death was reported this past spring.

Harris says they have information indicating that underlying conditions were factors in both deaths.

“There are situations where children are being exposed that don’t have the ability to fight this off,” she said.

Right now, 30% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States are among children, Harris says.

She still recommends in-person learning but says this highlights the importance of wearing a mask and getting children vaccinated as soon as they become eligible.

“It is incredibly unfortunate in our community, and we all need to be part of the solution to keep things like this from happening in the future,” Harris said.

She also says parents with any concerns can call the health department.

Ethan’s funeral was held Saturday.

