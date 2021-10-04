Norma Diaz-Nales, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Norma Diaz-Nales, 65, passed away at her home in Watertown Sunday afternoon, October 3, 2021.

Norma was born in Manhattan on May 15, 1956, daughter of Angel Manuel Diaz and Matilde Nales. She graduated from high school in Puerto Rico and received her Masters in Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse in Puerto Rico, beginning in 1976, and was a Nursing Professor at Inter-American University of Puerto Rico in San Juan. She retired in 2013 and moved to Watertown.

Norma was a communicant of Holy Family Church, former member of Sta.Rita Church and the House for the Sick in Puerto Rico, where she served as a Eucharist Minister. She was a member of Puerto Rico Nursing Association.

She is survived by her daughter Rhaysa Nieves-Diaz and husband Ernesto Nieves, Watertown; beloved grandson Rhaer A. Nieves; husband Alfredo Nieves, Puerto Rico; two sisters, Miriam Sanchez, Buffalo and Rosa Diaz, Puerto Rico; two aunts, one uncle, three nieces, and cousins.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 11, at 10 AM at Holy Family Church. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Norma’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

