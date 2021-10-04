In Ogdensburg, building better

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - BOCES students in St. Lawrence County are helping the City of Ogdensburg to fill in holes left by the demolition of derelict houses.

They’re building new homes to replace what’s been torn down.

“It’s a good feeling for me. I feel like we’re going to make the town better, the city better,” said Abbie Rybka, a Northwest Tech building trades student.

The Northwest Tech students are building an open-concept, three-bedroom, two bath home. It has lots of decorative details.

“I think it’s an awesome, awesome deal for the city of Ogdensburg. It’s going to put another house back on the tax rolls and someone’s going to get into a really nice house,” said Greg Sloan, Northwest Tech building trades instructor.

Who’s paying for the homes?

The Ogdensburg Land Bank - a non-profit whose mission is to revive the housing stock in the city - paid for all the materials. The Land Bank liked it so much they went and bought another built at BOCES’ Southwest Tech.

“It’s been a really great partnership and opportunity for the Land Bank,” said Andrea Smith, the group’s Executive Director.

The home built at Northwest Tech is going on Barre Street; the other one will go on Ogden Street. Both will be sold and go on the tax rolls.

The Land Bank is also renovating properties in the city.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.