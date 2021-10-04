Resiliency project begins in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Work has begin on a resiliency project in Cape Vincent.

State officials say they’ve awarded $1.1 million to fix County Route 6 so it no longer needs constant repairs from flood, storm, wind, and ice damage.

The work will be done in the town of Cape Vincent, between Tibbetts Point and the village of Cape Vincent, where it runs along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

Officials say county and town highway crews have to constantly monitor Route 6 and periodically close it so they can make repairs.

The project will include repairs to the shoreline along sections of Route 6 and repairs to the roadway’s shoulder. Heavy riprap will be put in place along the shoreline to provide protection from wind, wave, and ice action protection.

