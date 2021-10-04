Advertisement

Resiliency project begins in Cape Vincent

Cape Vincent
Cape Vincent(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Work has begin on a resiliency project in Cape Vincent.

State officials say they’ve awarded $1.1 million to fix County Route 6 so it no longer needs constant repairs from flood, storm, wind, and ice damage.

The work will be done in the town of Cape Vincent, between Tibbetts Point and the village of Cape Vincent, where it runs along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

Officials say county and town highway crews have to constantly monitor Route 6 and periodically close it so they can make repairs.

The project will include repairs to the shoreline along sections of Route 6 and repairs to the roadway’s shoulder. Heavy riprap will be put in place along the shoreline to provide protection from wind, wave, and ice action protection.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021
Watertown man, his mother, facing federal charges in Jan. 6th Capitol riot
Crash
Friday night Croghan rollover leads to DWI arrest
We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBI
Downtown Watertown was hopping with things to do Saturday.
Beers, brats, and boots all found in Downtown Watertown Saturday
A new addition to Downtown Watertown is paying homage to the inventions of the area.
New Watertown mural showcases area’s inventions

Latest News

Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on murder indictment, NY Air Brake layoffs & Stewart’s Shops plan
Watching TV
No over-the-air Fox28 & MeTV signals for about an hour Monday
Police lights
Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say
SPCA: sweet Becky the kitten
SPCA: sweet Becky the kitten