Ronald James Frank, 80, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald James Frank, 80, of 14 Buck Street, Canton passed away at his home while under the care of his loving family and Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence County on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7 at 11:00 a.m. in the Canton United Methodist Church with Pastor Brett Johnson officiating and words of remembrance by Paul Sibbitts.

Burial will be held privately for the family in the Martinsburg Cemetery.

Ron was born July 19, 1941 in Turin, NY and was a son of the late Joseph and Fannie (Edick) Frank. He graduated from Glenfield High School and furthered his education at State University of New York College at Cortland receiving his master’s degree in Education.

Ron was a teacher at Clifton-Fine Central School for over 40 years. He also owned and operated Star Lake Dairy Treat and for over two decades was Town Supervisor for the Town of Fine.

Ron married Joyce Lilholt on November 2, 2013 in Norwood, NY with Rev. Michael Terrell as celebrant. He was previously married to Marie Titus.

Surviving are his wife Joyce Lilholt; three sons, Steven, Michael and Timothy (Tina); a stepdaughter, Abby Bush (David Baer); six grandchildren, Gregory, Bianca, Madeline, Lauren, William and Eric; step-granddaughter, Eleanor Baer; a brother, Cleon “Jack” (Linda) Peebles; and two sisters, Janet Hamlett and Karen (Virgil) Jones.

Ron was predeceased by his brother, Richard Edick, and brother-in-law, Frank Hamlett.

Ron’s community services included: SOAR, where he served as Treasurer; Volunteer fire-fighter and EMT for Star Lake Fire & Rescue; Canton United Methodist Church, where he served as Trustee. He was also a Free and Accepted Mason at Wildwood Lodge #477.

His interests included spending precious time with his grandchildren, reading, watching sports and camping.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 291, Canton, NY 13617 or Canton United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 41 Court Street, Canton, NY 13617.

