Sandra J. Plimpton, 83, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mrs. Plimpton passed away on Sunday (Oct 3, 2021) at the St. Joseph’s Home with her family by her side.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Sandra J. Plimpton, age 83 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Thursday (Oct 7, 2021) at the First Presbyterian Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Laurena Will officiating. Burial will be private.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday (Oct 6, 2021) from 2:00pm – 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Plimpton passed away on Sunday (Oct 3, 2021) at the St. Joseph’s Home with her family by her side.

Surviving are two sons Mark (Michelle) Plimpton of E. Amherst, NY and Thomas (Tracy) Plimpton of Peru, NY; grandchildren Chelsea, Kyle, Teagan & Gavin Plimpton; a brother Paul “Gil” Steinkuller of Alex Bay along with nieces, nephews & many friends.

She was predeceased by her husband William H. Plimpton III on November 8, 2020.

Sandy was born on November 28, 1937 in Hinsdale IL, a daughter of the late Paul & Dorothy (Kolar) Steinkuller. She graduated from Garden City High School and continued her education at St. Lawrence University and Potsdam State where she obtained her Bachelor and Master degrees in education.

Sandy worked as a teacher at Sherman, Lincoln and Madill Schools until 1997 when she retired. She was a member of the Delta Kapa Gama Society, a sorority of current and former teachers, Kapa Kapa Gama College Sorority, Ogdensburg Garden Club, First Presbyterian Church where she has held many offices and the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary.

She enjoyed gardening, skiing, scrapbooking, needle point, being outdoors, spending time at her camp on the island and especially being a grandmother. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary.

Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

