Advertisement

SPCA: sweet Becky the kitten

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Becky has the most gorgeous green eyes.

She’s the pet of the week licensed vet tech and behavioral specialist Caitlyn Alberry brought from the Jefferson County SPCA.

Becky and her litter mates were nearly feral when they arrived at the shelter, but now she’s content to cuddle, purr, and explore.

She’s is one of “a ton of kittens” the shelter has ready for adoption. There are only a couple dogs, but a few are coming in this week.

The SPCA is having it’s Trunk or Treat this month.

It’s from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31 at the main shelter on Water Street. You can give the shelter a call 315-782-3270 to find out more or if you’re interested in volunteering..

You can also learn more at jeffersoncountyspca.org. That’s also where you can check out the available pets.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021
Watertown man, his mother, facing federal charges in Jan. 6th Capitol riot
Crash
Friday night Croghan rollover leads to DWI arrest
We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBI
Downtown Watertown was hopping with things to do Saturday.
Beers, brats, and boots all found in Downtown Watertown Saturday
A new addition to Downtown Watertown is paying homage to the inventions of the area.
New Watertown mural showcases area’s inventions

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
A mild first week of fall
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
SPCA: sweet Becky the kitten
SPCA: sweet Becky the kitten