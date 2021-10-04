SPCA: sweet Becky the kitten

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Becky has the most gorgeous green eyes.

She’s the pet of the week licensed vet tech and behavioral specialist Caitlyn Alberry brought from the Jefferson County SPCA.

Becky and her litter mates were nearly feral when they arrived at the shelter, but now she’s content to cuddle, purr, and explore.

She’s is one of “a ton of kittens” the shelter has ready for adoption. There are only a couple dogs, but a few are coming in this week.

The SPCA is having it’s Trunk or Treat this month.

It’s from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31 at the main shelter on Water Street. You can give the shelter a call 315-782-3270 to find out more or if you’re interested in volunteering..

You can also learn more at jeffersoncountyspca.org. That’s also where you can check out the available pets.

