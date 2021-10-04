Advertisement

Store employee rescues man from overdose

Mike Fowler, who saved a man's life Saturday, waits on a customer at Slider's Food Mart in the...
Mike Fowler, who saved a man's life Saturday, waits on a customer at Slider's Food Mart in the Town of Watson.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - A longtime employee at a convenience store here stepped up to save a life Saturday morning.

A man who had apparently overdosed on heroin was in the parking lot of Slider’s Food Mart on Number 4 Road.

Mike Fowler was working his normal morning shift, baking, when a customer came running in, saying a man needed help.

“He was laying on the ground having a seizure and not breathing,” Fowler recalled Monday.

“He had just done a shot of heroin, and he was overdosing on the ground,” Fowler said.

A woman who was with the man said he had used heroin.

Mike administered CPR for what he says felt like an eternity, and tried keeping the man awake until emergency crews arrived with Narcan.

“I’d like to think somebody would do the same for me,” he said.

It was a shock for manager Patty Hanno. She had the day off.

“I’ve been a manager for many years, and this is the first time anything like this has happened. It shook up the whole store,” she said.

Fowler says the man walked away from the incident, unharmed. He didn’t get to speak with him about the ordeal, didn’t even get his name, but hopes he learned something that day.

“Hopefully he does something with it.”

