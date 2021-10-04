Advertisement

Treat internet as public utility, lawmakers say

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Two New York State legislators who believe the internet should be regulated as a utility met with Lewis County officials Monday.

Senator Sean Ryan from western New York and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic from Queens sponsored a bill that would enact a “Broadband Resiliency, Public Safety, and Quality Act.”

They say the COVID-19 pandemic showed just how essential internet is, and proved how it isn’t always accessible or of good quality for everyone.

The bill would authorize the Public Service Commission to regulate the service as a utility for New Yorkers. But Lewis County manager Ryan Piche says that causes some concern.

“Another state agency that is seeing things through a New York City, Long Island, Westchester point of view. I don’t know if that’s good for us,” Piche said.

Senator Ryan followed up, telling Piche if there are a set of rules laying out consistent services for every county in New York State, he is confident all broadband would be distributed equally and consumers would be protected.

