ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - William M. “Mike” Rice, 71, of Adams, died Sunday evening October 3, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY. There will be a 1:30 pm graveside service Saturday October 23rd in the Elmwood Cemetery, Adams, NY. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born April 13, 1950 in Albany, NY, son of William K. and Doris (Washer Barr) Rice, he graduated from South Jefferson Central School, as well as the Adirondack Community College and later SUNY Brockport earning a bachelor’s degree in Education.

Mike moved to Jupiter Florida after graduating where he taught Elementary School for two years. While living in Jupiter, he worked as a bartender, and later obtained a certificate in Turf Management from Palm Beach Junior College where he worked for golf courses. He also obtained a real estate sales certificate, owned and operated Rice’s Taco Stand, and worked for Pittsburgh Paints, when he eventually had to retire due to disability. In 2015 Mike returned to the family home in Adams.

A first marriage ended in divorce. He later married Barbara Schaefer on October 18, 1987 in Jupiter. She passed on April 4, 2012.

He is survived by a brother Gary Barr, New Castle, PA; a sister and brother in law Sue and Ricky Rolfe, Adams; three nieces and one nephew.

He is predeceased by his parents and a sister-in-law Betsy Barr.

Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601 or the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St, Watertown, NY 13601.

Mike’s family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the ICU and PAV staff at Samaritan Medical Center, the staff Hospice for the compassionate care they had shown to Mike and his family, his friend and caregiver while he lived in Jupiter, Daniel Ryan, and especially his good friend throughout his entire life Art Phillips.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.