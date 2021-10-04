Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman is accused of lying about a burglary.
State police say 40-year-old Debra Race reported a burglary at a home in the town of Rossie in which some money was stolen.
Troopers say she admitted later that she had taken the money.
Race was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
She was arraigned in Rossie town court and released on her own recognizance.
