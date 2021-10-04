Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman is accused of lying about a burglary.

State police say 40-year-old Debra Race reported a burglary at a home in the town of Rossie in which some money was stolen.

Troopers say she admitted later that she had taken the money.

Race was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

She was arraigned in Rossie town court and released on her own recognizance.

