Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman is accused of lying about a burglary.

State police say 40-year-old Debra Race reported a burglary at a home in the town of Rossie in which some money was stolen.

Troopers say she admitted later that she had taken the money.

Race was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

She was arraigned in Rossie town court and released on her own recognizance.

