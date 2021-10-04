Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on murder indictment, NY Air Brake layoffs & Stewart’s Shops plan

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The mother of Treyanna Summerville, the teen who was found beaten and starved in Gouverneur in 2020, has been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges. Lashanna Charlton allegedly subjected her daughter to “prolonged physical abuse,” including striking her with a hammer:

Should have never taken this long for this to happen. She should have been indicted a year ago.

Ronni Sorensen-Granger

It’s about time! She needs to be locked up!

Sara Elizabeth

Where the hell was social services before this girl’s death?

Doran Johnson

New York Air Brake is pulling its manufacturing operations out of Watertown, affecting roughly a quarter of its local workforce. The work will go to other plants, including one in Mexico:

Watertown is shrinking up before our eyes, except for fast food restaurants. So sad.

Dawn Breyette

Watch the trickle-down effect from this. It is only the tip of the iceberg.

Ed Lauzon

Stewart’s Shops wants to build a new store on Watertown’s Washington Street, replacing a current store that’s just blocks away:

I’m glad they’re relocating that store. It’s such a pain to get in and out of there and the parking is horrible.

R Nicholas Starr

I feel bad for the residents in that area. It seems like a strange place for a gas station/store.

Kristi Heap

