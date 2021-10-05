Advertisement

39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new government report finds COVID-19 vaccines have saved tens of thousands of elderly people’s lives.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of about 39,000 deaths in Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.

Researchers also say vaccines prevented about 265,000 new COVID cases and 107,000 hospitalizations.

Seniors are now the most vaccinated demographic in the United States, with more than 94% of them having received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills three more in north country
Police lights
Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say
We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBI
Mike Fowler, who saved a man's life Saturday, waits on a customer at Slider's Food Mart in the...
Store employee rescues man from overdose
COVID-19 vaccination record
In Jefferson County, most COVID hospitalizations unvaccinated

Latest News

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee brings sharp criticisms to Congress
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate...
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode