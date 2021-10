Arletha M. Zecher, 92, formerly of South James Street, passed away on October 5, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arletha M. Zecher, 92, formerly of South James Street, passed away on October 5, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

