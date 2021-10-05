Carol A. (Frazier) Reed, 74, of Clayton, New York, passed away October 3, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Carol A. (Frazier) Reed, 74, of Clayton, New York, passed away October 3, 2021 at her home.

Carol was born in Gloversville, NY to Eloise C. and John S Frazier in April 1947. She grew up and attended high school in Little Falls, NY graduating in 1965. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree (’69) in Psychology and a Master’s Degree (’71) in School Psychology from Alfred University. She began her career as a School Psychologist with OC-M BOCES and enjoyed working in a variety of school settings with many excellent professionals. In 1985, Carol earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from SUNY Oswego and in 1987 discovered her true calling when she was hired as the principal to re-open Mott Road Elementary School in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District. For the next 20 years her leadership, compassion and understanding created a school environment where teachers and support staff proudly worked, where all children enthusiastically learned and achieved, and where parents knew their child was safe and cared for every day. Carol retired in 2007 approaching it with the same enthusiasm, joy and energy she brought to every endeavor. In 2009, she and Bill moved to Clayton, The River, where Carol enjoyed boating, kayaking, swimming and the wonderful River Community. She was a voracious reader, loved working in the perennial beds around their home, and took up golf enjoying its combination of activity and social interaction.

Carol is survived by her life partner of 33 years, Bill Moth; his daughters Shannon (Tom) Bundle and Brittany (Mike) Halligan; two granddaughters Ava and Baylea Halligan; sister Jo (Ed) Hood of Wilmington, NY; brother John S. Frazier Jr., Ewing, NJ; sister Ann L. Frazier (Iris Meisetschlaeger) Houston, TX; and brother-in-law Tim Preddice of Gloversville, NY; nieces Wendi (Todd) Coleman and their daughters Molly and Ellie of Walworth, NY, Kirsten Bullich and family, Matthew, Jordan & Kassadi of Catskill, NY; nephews Gregg (Carolina) Preddice and family Valentina, Benjiman and Nicholas of Fort Mill, S.C.; Bryan Preddice of Gloversville, NY; Shawn (Candace) Frazier and sons Cade & Mason of Yukon, OK; John S. (Catherine) Frazier III and daughter Petra of Wilton, NY; Eric (Rebecca) Frazier and family Harper and Callan of Pittsford, NY; and Victor (Robynn) Frazier and son Emerson of New London, NH. Great nieces Alexandra and Courtney (Thomas) Strong and son Jaxon of Estes Park, CO. Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Pat, father John, and mother Eloise. Memorial donations may be made to Wilmot Cancer Institute (www.urmc.rochester.edu), the IslandWalk ACS Relay For Life Team (https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=team&fr_id=101682&team_id=2591003) or Hospice of Jefferson County (https://jeffersonhospice.org/charitable-donations)

The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to HOSPICE of Jefferson County for their support and care.

“Bring In The Light”

A Celebration of Carol’s Life will be held on June 12, 2022 at The Tailwater Lodge, Altmar, NY.

Local arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service and Cremations.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.