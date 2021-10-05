Advertisement

Celebration of Life: Sandy Doyle Snyder, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Sandy Doyle Snyder, a resident of Colton, will be held at the family camp at 45 Fuhr Road, Colton on Saturday, October 9, 2021, starting at 1 p.m.  Please join the family for a luncheon and sharing memories.  Sandy passed away on September 15, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Sandy Doyle Snyder.

