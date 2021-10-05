Advertisement

COVID kills 2 more in tri-county region

COVID-19 Deaths
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the tri-county region.

Jefferson and Lewis counties each reported a death Tuesday.

This brings Jefferson County’s death toll since the pandemic began to 92, and 33 in Lewis County.

Jefferson County also reported 30 new COVID infections. There are 19 people in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

In Lewis County, another 13 new cases were reported. Five people are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 44 new cases and 20 hospitalizations.

