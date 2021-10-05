COVID kills 2 more in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the tri-county region.

Jefferson and Lewis counties each reported a death Tuesday.

This brings Jefferson County’s death toll since the pandemic began to 92, and 33 in Lewis County.

Jefferson County also reported 30 new COVID infections. There are 19 people in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

In Lewis County, another 13 new cases were reported. Five people are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 44 new cases and 20 hospitalizations.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.