Francis “Frank” W. Murphy, 76, formerly of Ellenburg Center

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mr. Francis “Frank” W. Murphy, age 76, a resident of the Champlain Valley Hospital, Plattsburgh and formerly of Star Road, Ellenburg Center passed away on October 4th.(Source: Funeral Home)

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Francis “Frank” W. Murphy, age 76, a resident of the Champlain Valley Hospital, Plattsburgh and formerly of Star Road, Ellenburg Center passed away on October 4th. Calling hours for Frank will be held on October 6th from 4-7 pm at the Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam, NY. A Mass will be held on Thursday at 11am at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant.

Frank is survived by his wife Deborah of 48 years of Ellenburg Center; one daughter Tonya MM Landry and husband Jason of Merrill, NY; one unborn granddaughter Francine; two step grandchildren Madison and Carson and several nieces and nephews.

Born in Malone, NY on June 25, 1945 to Leland (Pat) and Evangeline Murphy. Frank graduated from St. Joseph’s in 1963 and attended Canton ATC earning his Associates Degree in Business in 1965. He married Deborah M. Belmore on June 23, 1973. Frank worked for Travelers Insurance as an adjustor for 32 years and retired in 2000. He then signed with NFA three weeks after retiring from Travelers to become a public adjustor. He retired from NFA in 2017 due to his illness. In his spare time Frank enjoyed detailing his vehicles, especially his Corvette! He also enjoyed following the Clarkson Men’s Hockey team, making his lawn and flower beds and taking care of his wife, daughter and many friends. He could often be found at Martin’ Gas Station, Sergi’s or Foxy Roxy’s with his Coffee Club enjoying a “Coke”!

Frank was predeceased by his parents; one brother John Murphy; one brother in law Peter Belmore; two sister in laws Cynthia LaPoint and Nancy Fortes.

Thoughts, memories and prayers can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

