Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A gas leak shut down part of State Route 26 in the town of Champion and prompted the evacuation of a car dealership Tuesday.

The West Carthage Fire Department got called to Caskinette Ford a little after 10 a.m. after a contractor working on an expansion project at the dealership struck and broke a gas line.

The leak forced 75 workers to evacuate.

State Police closed off a stretch of Route 26 from Cole Road State Route 126.

National Grid arrived after to fix the line.

West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump said gas leaks have the potential to be extremely dangerous.

“Just a simple ignition source. The flip of a light switch, anything electrical. A spark off a car exhaust or a large truck going by. Somebody throws a cigarette out. Anything is possible,” he said.

The highway opened back up just before noon.

