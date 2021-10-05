Gerald (Gary) Reome, 74, of Brasher Falls

Gerald (Gary) Reome, age 74, of Brasher Falls passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021, at Canton Potsdam Hospital following complications with his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Gerald (Gary) Reome, age 74, of Brasher Falls passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021, at Canton Potsdam Hospital following complications with his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease with his family by his side.

The son of Lester Reome and Mary Alice “Sally” (Rice), Gary was born at home in Saranac Lake, NY on August 12, 1947.

Gary had the honor of marrying Anne Marie Phelix September 23, 1968, and they just reached their 53rd anniversary. Despite the effects of the dementia, he knew Anne to still be the woman that has loved and stood by his side; he asked her if she would marry him again.

Mr. Reome is survived by his wife, Anne Reome of Brasher Falls; daughters Tammy Barrigar and husband, Perry of Homosassa, FL; Trina Reome of Norfolk and former husband, Sean Derouchie; Carey Flores and husband, Valentin; grandchildren and great grandchildren (respectively) Kera Barrigar and children, Jasmine, Ben, and Jackson; Adam Barrigar and daughter, Avila; Danielle and son, Marlo; Brian and sons, Hunter and Levi; Kylee LaShomb; Sean Derouchie Jr; Jesse Derouchie; Noah Flores; Zoey Flores.

Gerald’s surviving brothers are Bobby Joe Reome and wife Nancy of Redford; Ed of Rochester; Mark Moody and wife Lisa of Vermont; Michael Moody and wife Penny of Rochester; twin sisters Jane and Theresa, both of Redford.

Gary is predeceased in death by his parents and sisters, Mona, and Pam; brothers, Jimmy, Lester (Butch), and John.

Gary enjoyed hanging out with his friends around a bonfire along the river and being at home watching old western shows. He especially enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard.

He was a member of the local painter’s union for over 20 years and worked as a supervisor in the removal of asbestos before retiring 12 years ago.

A special thank you to Dale Healy of Seniors Helping Seniors who came to be a good friend to Gary and his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and in keeping with Gary’s wishes there will be no services at this time. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions can be made to, Seniors Helping Seniors 156 Chestnut St Watertown, NY 13601

(315) 405-4950.

For more information and to learn how you can help others and their families who are struggling their website is https://seniorcarenorthernny.com

Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with Gary’s family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.