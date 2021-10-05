Advertisement

Gregory M. Peck, 69, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Gregory M. Peck, age 69, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 30, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

There will be calling hours held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Greg was born on March 1, 1952 in Gouverneur to the late Kenneth D. and Ruth (Crary) Peck. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1971 and earned his Certificate in Electrical Services from Canton ATC.

Marriages to Susan Moore and Mary Lou Simmons ended in divorce.

Greg worked for several places including Grants, Ames, Bestway Lumber Yard, and for appliance repair shops in Harrisville and Gouverneur. He worked for 18 years as a bus monitor for First Student.

In his free time Greg enjoyed fishing and boating.

His survivors include his girlfriend, Patricia “Patty” Wilson, brother, Gary Peck, daughter, Robin Saveno Nickel, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.

Greg is predeceased by his brother, Jerry W. Peck.

Donations in memory of Greg may be made to the St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.

