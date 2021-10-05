High school students meet college recruiters face to face again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a return of face-to-face visits with college recruiters.

Local high school juniors and seniors had a chance Monday to go to Higher Education Day at Jefferson Community College.

The event wasn’t held last year because of the pandemic.

More than 50 colleges, along with military recruiters and local employers, were set up so students could ask questions and get a better idea of what they’re interested in.

“This is a great experience for students,” JCC admissions director Chelsea Marra said. “I’m always excited when we can engage in this process.”

“You just can’t replace that one-on-one interaction,” Indian River guidance counselor Andrianna Crawford said. “It’s super beneficial to see colleges represented with representatives.”

