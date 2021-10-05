Advertisement

High school students meet college recruiters face to face again

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a return of face-to-face visits with college recruiters.

Local high school juniors and seniors had a chance Monday to go to Higher Education Day at Jefferson Community College.

The event wasn’t held last year because of the pandemic.

More than 50 colleges, along with military recruiters and local employers, were set up so students could ask questions and get a better idea of what they’re interested in.

“This is a great experience for students,” JCC admissions director Chelsea Marra said. “I’m always excited when we can engage in this process.”

“You just can’t replace that one-on-one interaction,” Indian River guidance counselor Andrianna Crawford said. “It’s super beneficial to see colleges represented with representatives.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills three more in north country
Police lights
Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say
We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBI
Mike Fowler, who saved a man's life Saturday, waits on a customer at Slider's Food Mart in the...
Store employee rescues man from overdose
COVID-19 vaccination record
In Jefferson County, most COVID hospitalizations unvaccinated

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black face off against Glens Falls this weekend for the Empire Football...
Red & Black have a shot at the championship this weekend
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants
Thompson Park
Watertown lawmakers pave way for new Thompson Park plan
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Mild weather continues