Judge orders Watertown woman, son to stay out of D.C.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman and her son, charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, won’t be joining protests in Washington any time soon.

A judge ordered Maryann Mooney-Rondon and Raphael Rondon to “stay out of Washington D.C. unless for Court, Pretrial, or consultation with attorney.”

The Rondons were released after being arrested Friday, and appearing in federal court in Syracuse.

Mother and son were both charged with one felony - Obstruction of an Official Proceeding - and six misdemeanors related to their entering the Capitol and the offices of Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi.

United States Magistrate Judge Therese Wiley-Dancks released both of them without bail. The government did not seek to keep them behind bars, but the judge imposed several conditions on both mother and son, including an order that they not possess any weapons.

Raphael Rondon was additionally charged with possessing a sawed off shotgun in Lewis County last June 29, a charge that could put him in prison for up to 10 years.

It’s typical for a judge to impose restrictions on defendants, when releasing them after they’ve been arrested.

In paperwork made public Friday, federal agents disclosed they got a tip identifying Maryann Mooney-Rondon and Raphael Rondon in May, and raided the Rondon home in June, where they found items from the Capitol.

According to the statement, Mooney-Rondon admitted to helping a man steal a laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s office.

She gave him something - she’s not sure what - to grab the computer with, so he didn’t have to touch it with his bare hands, according to the statement.

“He asked, he said, give me – I don’t know if it was gloves or a scarf I was wearing – and like I said he scared me,” Mooney-Rondon is quoted in the statement as saying.

“When he asked for, whatever he asked for to, I think he just didn’t want to touch it . . . I mean that’s why I was like, we gotta get out of here, this isn’t right, I mean he scared the crap out of me.”

Rafael Rondon told federal agents ““I think everybody was going there for about the same reason I was, just have your voice heard.”

He also acknowledged helping to steal the laptop, according to the statement.

“While we were in the office, one of the [individuals], he was trying to rip the ethernet cords to one of the laptops, and he yelled at me and my mother to help him. And I was honestly a little bit afraid, because I didn’t know if he had anything on him . . .So I assisted him a little bit, and that was probably stupid of me.”

Maryann Mooney-Rondon operates a medical billing company with her husband, Chris, according to the company’s web site. The family lives just outside of Watertown.

She served on the Samaritan Auxiliary Board for eight years, most recently as treasurer. She resigned from her position on the board Monday.

Efforts to reach the Rondons over the weekend were unsuccessful. We reached out to the lawyer who represented mother and son at their court appearance Friday. If we hear back from him, we’ll update this story.

More than 650 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 riots, which occurred when supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

