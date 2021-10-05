Lowville’s water supply drops again, village names Kraft Heinz as culprit

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville is again asking villagers to be mindful of how much water they’re using “because Kraft is using so much water.”

That’s the word from Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise.

He says the Kraft Heinz plant, the village’s largest manufacturer, has been using roughly 1 million gallons of water a day. He adds that it’s hard for the village’s water system to recover from that.

“It’s unfair to the village of Lowville water users to keep going into these water restrictions because Kraft is using so much water. They’ve got to find a way to not use this much water,” said Denise.

In August, the village was under a water emergency due to the community’s “largest manufacturer.”

Denise said Tuesday that no one wanted to name Kraft Heinz as the culprit until now, but the village of Lowville is frustrated and “we want residents to know we are doing everything we can to make sure they have water.”

Denise says the village has been in contact with Kraft and the company replies that “it’s production.”

According to Denise, the village’s water tank level has dropped to below 14 feet. The ideal mark is 20 feet.

The village issued a water watch Tuesday, meaning residents and businesses are encouraged to conserve water.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation only allows the village to take 1.5 million gallons per day from its water shed to provide clean water for entire community.

Denise says Kraft is using around 1 million gallons per day and the remaining users, including the hospital and other manufacturers, use roughly 350,000 gallons per day.

