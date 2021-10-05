Advertisement

The Met Live in HD

In both Watertown and Potsdam
October 9 and October 13
October 9 and October 13(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) René Pape, the world’s reigning Boris, reprises his tremendous portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia, kicking off the highly anticipated 2021–22 Live in HD season. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky’s masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth’s affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself.

more information at Met Opera’s website.

Music: Mussorgsky

Language: Russian, with English subtitles

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills three more in north country
Mike Fowler, who saved a man's life Saturday, waits on a customer at Slider's Food Mart in the...
Store employee rescues man from overdose
Police lights
Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say
We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBI
COVID-19 vaccination record
In Jefferson County, most COVID hospitalizations unvaccinated

Latest News

Nature Center Autumn Festival
Nature Center hosts annual Autumn Festival
The Watertown Red & Black face off against Glens Falls this weekend for the Empire Football...
Red & Black have a shot at the championship this weekend
High school students had a chance to meet face-to-face with college recruiters at Jefferson...
High school students meet college recruiters face to face again
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing a statewide restaurant meals program as...
SNAP benefits can soon be used for restaurants