The Met Live in HD
In both Watertown and Potsdam
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) René Pape, the world’s reigning Boris, reprises his tremendous portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia, kicking off the highly anticipated 2021–22 Live in HD season. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky’s masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth’s affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself.
more information at Met Opera’s website.
Music: Mussorgsky
Language: Russian, with English subtitles
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.