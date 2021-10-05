Mild weather continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a lot of sunshine in the forecast. Just not for today.

It will be mainly cloudy today, with fog possible before 8 a.m. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday through Monday. Lows will be in the 50s.

It will be partly sunny Wednesday and mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday.

It will be partly sunny Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 40 percent chance on Columbus Day

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.