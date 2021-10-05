Advertisement

Mild weather continues

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a lot of sunshine in the forecast. Just not for today.

It will be mainly cloudy today, with fog possible before 8 a.m. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday through Monday. Lows will be in the 50s.

It will be partly sunny Wednesday and mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday.

It will be partly sunny Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 40 percent chance on Columbus Day

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills three more in north country
Police lights
Woman reports burglary that never happened, troopers say
We’re learning the FBI originally stormed the wrong home in its search for a Watertown mother...
Alaska woman originally mistaken for Watertown Jan. 6th rioters by FBI
Mike Fowler, who saved a man's life Saturday, waits on a customer at Slider's Food Mart in the...
Store employee rescues man from overdose
COVID-19 vaccination record
In Jefferson County, most COVID hospitalizations unvaccinated

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
Another cloudy day
7
wwny 6pm weather
7-day forecast
Monday Noon Weather