Nature Center hosts annual Autumn Festival

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for the 42nd annual Autumn Festival at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center at Wellesley Island State Park.

Board member Jeffry Weldon and volunteer Carolyn Weldon gave us a preview. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival is at the Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 9.

There will be food, live music, a birds of prey demonstration, and a scarecrow-making contest. Supplies for the contest are provided.

Adults cost $3 to get in. Children 12 and under can get in for $1 or a nonperishable food item.

You can call 315-482-2479 to learn more. You can also visit macnaturecenter.com.

