Red & Black have a shot at the championship this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s championship week for the Watertown Red & Black. It’s a chance for the local semipro football team to add another title to its storied history.

The Red & Black will host Glens Falls this coming Saturday night. It’s a team Watertown beat twice during the regular season.

The last championship for the Red & Black came in 2009. Their last trip to a championship game came in 2015.

The players say they’re ready for this opportunity.

“Oh, yeah, we put in a lot of work this off-season, you know what I mean,” linebacker Derrek Dalton said. “It’s all coming together at the right time, so it’s all we can ask for.”

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 11, Alexandria 0

Lyme 4, Copenhagen 0

Watertown 7, Indian River 0

Lowville 2, General Brown 0

Cazenovia 2, South Jefferson 0

Thousand Islands 2, Beaver River 1

Heuvelton 8, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Potsdam 4, Norwood-Norfolk 0

OFA 10, Gouverneur 0

Girls’ high school soccer

South Jefferson 5, Sandy Creek 0

Hammond 3, Edwards-Knox 2

Heuvelton 5, Harrisville 0

Lisbon 3, Morristown 1

Brushton-Moira 2, Madrid-Waddington 0

Malone 2, Potsdam 1

Chateaugay 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Salmon River 4, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Massena 3, Canton 0

High school volleyball

Gouverneur, Brushton-Moira -- postponed

Potsdam 3, Salmon River 1

Chateaugay 3, OFA 0

Massena 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

Canton 3, Tupper Lake 0

