Red & Black have a shot at the championship this weekend

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s championship week for the Watertown Red & Black. It’s a chance for the local semipro football team to add another title to its storied history.

The Red & Black will host Glens Falls this coming Saturday night. It’s a team Watertown beat twice during the regular season.

The last championship for the Red & Black came in 2009. Their last trip to a championship game came in 2015.

The players say they’re ready for this opportunity.

“Oh, yeah, we put in a lot of work this off-season, you know what I mean,” linebacker Derrek Dalton said. “It’s all coming together at the right time, so it’s all we can ask for.”

