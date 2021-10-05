Red & Black have a shot at the championship this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s championship week for the Watertown Red & Black. It’s a chance for the local semipro football team to add another title to its storied history.
The Red & Black will host Glens Falls this coming Saturday night. It’s a team Watertown beat twice during the regular season.
The last championship for the Red & Black came in 2009. Their last trip to a championship game came in 2015.
The players say they’re ready for this opportunity.
“Oh, yeah, we put in a lot of work this off-season, you know what I mean,” linebacker Derrek Dalton said. “It’s all coming together at the right time, so it’s all we can ask for.”
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
Belleville Henderson 11, Alexandria 0
Lyme 4, Copenhagen 0
Watertown 7, Indian River 0
Lowville 2, General Brown 0
Cazenovia 2, South Jefferson 0
Thousand Islands 2, Beaver River 1
Heuvelton 8, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Potsdam 4, Norwood-Norfolk 0
OFA 10, Gouverneur 0
Girls’ high school soccer
South Jefferson 5, Sandy Creek 0
Hammond 3, Edwards-Knox 2
Heuvelton 5, Harrisville 0
Lisbon 3, Morristown 1
Brushton-Moira 2, Madrid-Waddington 0
Malone 2, Potsdam 1
Chateaugay 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 0
Salmon River 4, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Massena 3, Canton 0
High school volleyball
Gouverneur, Brushton-Moira -- postponed
Potsdam 3, Salmon River 1
Chateaugay 3, OFA 0
Massena 3, Madrid-Waddington 0
Canton 3, Tupper Lake 0
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.