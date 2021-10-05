Remembering restaurateur Art Sboro

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friends are remembering Watertown restaurateur Art Sboro, who died Sunday at the age of 69.

According to his obituary, he grew up working in the restaurant business, particularly at Art’s Jug restaurant in Watertown.

In the early 1990s, he opened Sboro’s Restaurant with his brother.

Though he moved from Watertown after his retirement, Sboro continued to be involved in the community through the Watertown Elks Club, Watertown Golf Club, Italian American Club, and Relay for Life.

“It was just so much fun. We laughed all the time. He’s a friend I’ll never forget. We all talk about losses in our life, and we both suffered losses, this is probably the biggest losses I’ve had. Yeah, this is a big whole that will never be filled,” said friends Bill Stoodley and Bobby Fox.

Both men say he was a giver with a huge heart.

A funeral will be held on Friday at Holy Family Church in Watertown. There are no public calling hours.

